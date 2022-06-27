Night buses for regatta

LATE-NIGHT buses will run during Henley Royal Regatta.

Reading Buses will run its HR1 service from Henley station to Reading every 20 minutes from 10.30pm to 2.30am on Friday and Saturday next week.

The route is via Station Road, A4155 Reading Road, Henley Road, Prospect Street, Church Street, A4074 Caversham Road, Tudor Road and Reading station south west interchange.

Fares are £10 for a single ticket or £15 for two people traveling together.