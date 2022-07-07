Only 13 arrests made

THIRTEEN arrests were made during this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

Thames Valley Police said offences included public order, criminal damage and assault.

Supt Colin Hudson, tactical commander for the policing operation, said: “We have had another successful year of policing Henley Royal Regatta.

“The work of officers, partners and event organisers ensured a safe and enjoyable event for those who attended. From neighbourhood officers engaging with the public on the riverbank, to specialist teams from our marine and drone units, they all made sure that everyone was able to have a safe and enjoyable time throughout.”

He said the arrests represent a very small minority of those who attended the regatta.

Supt Hudson added: “I would like to thank the community and our partners for their co-operation.”