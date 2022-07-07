Chef Ramsay stays cool over breakfast at riverside bistro

HE is known for his sweary outbursts but Gordon Ramsay was described as “lovely” by a woman who served the TV chef last week.

The fiery Scot, who is known for shows Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen, ate breakfast at the Bistro at the Boathouse in Station Road before visiting Henley Royal Regatta.

Ramsay, who was joined by two companions, ordered a cup of tea without sugar and smoked salmon and scrambled egg on toast.

He also asked for a side of two sausages supplied by Henley butcher Gabriel Machin, saying he was interested to try them.

After finishing his breakfast, Ramsay went into the restaurant kitchen to meet the staff.

Gemma Dickens, who owns the bistro with her husband and chef Shaun, served Ramsay and said he was “not at all like he is on TV”.

“It’s so funny,” she said. “I’ve served so many celebrities throughout my hospitality career, including Victoria Beckham and Paul McCartney, but I’ve never been as nervous as I was with him. I think it’s because of his background and the industry we’re in. If a singer comes in it’s fine but a food critic is a different matter.

“But he was lovely. We had a really nice chat and he asked all about me. He told us what a great location we had and what great food and service.

“There was no Gordon Ramsay outburst. He was so lovely and down to earth. Before he left, he made sure one of his friends left a tip.”

Later in the day, the chef could be seen at the regatta, where he was filming.

He was wearing a blazer and white T-shirt without a tie, so could not have entered the stewards’ enclosure, which has a strict dress code.

Luckily, regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave was on hand to meet him in the boat tenant area where no such rules apply.