Ploughing match on the move

THE Henley & District Agricultural Association’s 128th annual ploughing match will take place at Church Lane, Ipsden, on Sunday, October 6.

Competitors will be using tractors, horses and oxen to plough.

Other attractions include ferret and terrier racing, tractor and trailer rides, a poultry auction and a companion dog show.

Admission is £5 for adults, £3 concessions and under-fives enter free.

For more information, visit www.thehenleyshow.co.uk