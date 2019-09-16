Where food comes from

New speed signs ‘too expensive’
FLASHING signs that remind drivers of the 30mph ... [more]
Monday, 16 September 2019
THE popular food and farming marquee will be back at this year’s show.
It provides a unique opportunity for both young and old to learn where their food comes from.
Virginia Deradour and her enthusiastic team have laid on another wonderful interactive display where “hands-on” is the order of the day. There will be craft items for children to make, including bug houses.
Demonstrations will be given by beekeepers, a baker and an apple juice producer.
Delilah the wooden cow will be there for children to experience what it’s like to milk a real cow. There will also be real cows in the milking demonstrations.
Visitors will also be able to see pigs, lambs, ducks and Valaise Blacknose (teddy bear) sheep.
16 September 2019
More News:
POLL: Have your say