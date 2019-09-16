Where food comes from

THE popular food and farming marquee will be back at this year’s show.

It provides a unique opportunity for both young and old to learn where their food comes from.

Virginia Deradour and her enthusiastic team have laid on another wonderful interactive display where “hands-on” is the order of the day. There will be craft items for children to make, including bug houses.

Demonstrations will be given by beekeepers, a baker and an apple juice producer.

Delilah the wooden cow will be there for children to experience what it’s like to milk a real cow. There will also be real cows in the milking demonstrations.

Visitors will also be able to see pigs, lambs, ducks and Valaise Blacknose (teddy bear) sheep.