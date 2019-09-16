Under-16s enter free

HENLEY Farm & Country Show is organised by the Henley and District Agricultural Association and held at the Henley Showground in Hambleden, off Marlow Road, by kind permission of Mr and Mrs Urs Schwarzenbach.

Cars can be parked in the free public car park adjacent to the showground. Free buses are running from Boots in Henley and Platts in Marlow. Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

Gate entry fees on the day are: Adult £15; concessions £10. Children aged under 16 enter free with a ticket-holding adult/



concession.