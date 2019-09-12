Big chipper and forest friends

A WORKING forestry machinery display will be one of the main attractions at this year’s Henley Farm & Country Show.

This will take place in the main ring at 1.15pm before the grand parade of vehicles and animals. Visitors will be able to see everything from simple axe felling and vintage tractors to the very latest modern chippers and firewood processors.

Among the display team will be Heights Tree Care, a tree surgery company with customers across the Thames Valley, which offers a comprehensive service including tree removal, stump removal and tree pruning as well as hedge cutting and tree and hedge planting.

Its surgeons will demonstrate tree climbing and felling, stump grinding and chipping.

They will be using a modern tractor with a rear-mounted stump grinder that makes light work of what is left after a tree has been felled. They will also have their chipper and all-wheel driver truck to show how quickly they can produce bark chippings.

Richard Hall Ltd, an arboricultural and site clearance specialist, will demonstrate his enormous tractor and shredder in order to show the speed and force of chipping whole trees into tiny pieces.

The vintage tractors will demonstrate log splitting and wood sawing and will also give a winching display.

There will also be a firewood processor and tractor and log trailers going around the ring.