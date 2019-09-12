The giants of Indian Ocean are back too

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Thursday, 12 September 2019
GIANT tortoises which made their debut at last year’s show are back.
The Aldabra giant tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea) comes from the islands of the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles and is one of the largest tortoises in the world.
The creatures actively enjoy interaction with people and are happy to be stroked and fussed.
The tortoise seems to appeal to all age groups and many people have had one as a pet.
As they are placid creatures with lovely temperaments and great personalities, they don’t frighten visitors and people aren’t allergic to them.
12 September 2019
