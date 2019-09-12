Thursday, 12 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

The giants of Indian Ocean are back too

The giants of Indian Ocean are back too

GIANT tortoises which made their debut at last year’s show are back.

The Aldabra giant tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea) comes from the islands of the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles and is one of the largest tortoises in the world.

The creatures actively enjoy interaction with people and are happy to be stroked and fussed.

The tortoise seems to appeal to all age groups and many people have had one as a pet.

As they are placid creatures with lovely temperaments and great personalities, they don’t frighten visitors and people aren’t allergic to them.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33