New dedicated fun fair area

A DESIGNATED fun fair area has been added to the attactions at this year’s Henley Farm & Country Show.

This will feature a carousel, dodgems, a ferris wheel, helter skelter, swing boats and chairoplanes as well as a climbing wall, bungee jumping and rides for younger children.

Jo Taylor, show manager, says: “Fairground rides are a traditional part of country shows and we are delighted to have this added attraction for families.”