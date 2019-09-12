New dedicated fun fair area

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
Thursday, 12 September 2019
A DESIGNATED fun fair area has been added to the attactions at this year’s Henley Farm & Country Show.
This will feature a carousel, dodgems, a ferris wheel, helter skelter, swing boats and chairoplanes as well as a climbing wall, bungee jumping and rides for younger children.
Jo Taylor, show manager, says: “Fairground rides are a traditional part of country shows and we are delighted to have this added attraction for families.”
12 September 2019
