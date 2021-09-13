Monday, 13 September 2021

All the fun of the fair, too

A DESIGNATED funfair area is once again among the attractions at this year’s Henley Farm & Country Show.

This will feature a carousel, dodgems, a ferris wheel, helter skelter, swing boats and chairoplanes as well as a climbing wall, bungee jumping and rides for younger children.

Jo Taylor, show manager, says: “Fairground rides are a traditional part of country shows and we are delighted to have this addional attraction for families.”

