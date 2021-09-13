Henley Show Schedule

THE Mustard Seeds club for young families takes ... [more]
Monday, 13 September 2021
INVESCO PERPETUAL RING (MAIN RING)
8.15am Class 101 Open ridden hunter
9.15am Class 102 Henley and District Agricultural Association challenge stakes (showjumping)
11am Class 112 Ridden heavy horses
11.45am Class 103 Henley Farm & Country Show area trial (showjumping)
1.15pm Private driving display.
2pm Grand parade of vehicles featuring class winners
2.45pm Grand parade of animals featuring class winners
3.30 Class 104 Light trade driving
4.15 Parade of the Kimblewick Hunt
5pm Bugler and lowering of the flag
SHANLY FOUNDATION RING (RING 2, SHOWJUMPING)
8.15am Class 201 Local novice jumping (unaffiliated) 80cm followed by
Class 202 Mercers open jumping (unaffiliated) 90cm
Class 203 Nupafeeds Supplement
Discovery/1m open
Class 204 1m Accumulator
Class 205 Connollys Redmills senior newcomers (first round) 1.15m Open
2pm Class 206 Equitop Myoplast Senior Foxhunter (first round)/grade C
Followed by Class 207 National 1.3m Open Championship Qualifier
WALTHAM PLACE RING (RING 3 NORTH, HORSE SHOWING AND JUMPING)
8.30am Class 301 Open mountain and moorland in hand followed by
Class 302 Open mountain and moorland ridden
Class CH01 Henley Farm & Country Show mountain and moorland
championship
Class 303 Best lead rein pony
Class 304 Best first ridden pony
Class 305 Open veteran in hand
Class 306 Open veteran ridden
Class CH02 Henley Farm & Country Show veteran championship
Class 307 Tidgy widgy jumping
Class 308 Teeny weeny jumping
2pm Class 309 Working hunter ponies followed by
Class 310 Novice working hunter
Class 311 Open working hunter
tClass CHO3 Henley Farm & Country Show hunter championship
WALTHAM PLACE RING (RING 3 SOUTH, HORSE SHOWING AND JUMPING)
9am Class 312 Best condition in hand followed by
Class 313 Best turned out ridden
Class 314 Coloureds in hand
Class 315 Coloureds ridden
Class CHO4 Henley Farm & Country Show coloureds championship
Class 316 Riding Club/Pony Club horse or pony
2pm Class 317 Foreign and rare breeds in hand followed by
Class 318 Foreign and rare breeds
ridden
Class CHO5 Henley Farm & Country Show foreign and rare breeds
championship
Class 319 Novice cob
Class 320 Open cob
Class CH06 Henley Farm & Country Show cob championship
RING 4 SOUTH (HEAVY HORSES)
9am Class 1 Gelding four years or older followed by
Class 2 Barren mare four years or over
Class 3 Brood mare with foal at foot
Class 4 Foals born after January 1, 2021
Class 5 Yearling colt, filly or gelding
followed by
Class 6 Two- or three-year-old filly or gelding
Class 7 In hand championship
Class 8 Young handlers (10-18 years on show day)
Class 9 Harness class
Class 10 Turnout for a single horse, trade or agricultural
Class 11 Turnout for pair, trade or agricultural
Class 12 Ridden class (may relocate to main ring)
RING 4 NORTH
10.30am Gamegoer working dog demonstration
11.10am Richard Savory’s Sheep Show
11.50am Falconry display
12.30pm Sheepdog and duck display
1.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show
1.50pm Falconry display
2.30pm Gamegoer working dog
demonstration
3.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show
3.50pm Sheepdog and duck display
CATTLE RING 1
9.30am Hereford classes 102-106
Native breed classes 107-109
Dexter Classes 110-113
CATTLE RING 2
9.30am Commercial beef 114-115
Beef calf 116
Continental breeds 117-119
Beef pairs 120
Beef championship
Young handlers 121-122
SHEEP RING
Native breeds
9.30am Class 1 Ram born in 2020 or older
Class 2 Ram lamb born in 2021
Class 3 Ewe born in 2020 or older
Class 4 Ewe lamb born in 2021
Class 5 Progeny group of three
Class 6 Wool on the hoof
Commercial classes
Class 7 Commercial ram
Class 8 Commercial ewe
Class 9 Pen of four butcher’s lambs
Class 10 Young handler aged 6-12
Class 11 Young handler aged 13-18
POULTRY TENT
9.30am Poultry judging commences
4pm Presentation of cups
CLASSIC CARS AND VINTAGE TRACTORS
11am Judging
2.30pm Grand parade of vehicles in main ring and presentation of prizes
VILLAGE GREEN
11.30am Companion dog show open for entries
12.30pm Dog show judging commences
Punch and Judy shows throughout the day
Dodgems, ferris wheel, helter skelter, climbing wall, bungee, carousel, swing boats, chairoplanes, children’s rides
The Henley and District Agricultural Association reserves the right to alter the timetable and cannot be held responsible for changes or cancellations.
13 September 2021
More News:
‘Inspirational’ nurse shortlisted for national care award
A NURSE has been shortlisted in the National Care ... [more]
POLL: Have your say