Henley Show Schedule

INVESCO PERPETUAL RING (MAIN RING)

8.15am Class 101 Open ridden hunter

9.15am Class 102 Henley and District Agricultural Association challenge stakes (showjumping)

11am Class 112 Ridden heavy horses

11.45am Class 103 Henley Farm & Country Show area trial (showjumping)

1.15pm Private driving display.

2pm Grand parade of vehicles featuring class winners

2.45pm Grand parade of animals featuring class winners

3.30 Class 104 Light trade driving

4.15 Parade of the Kimblewick Hunt

5pm Bugler and lowering of the flag

SHANLY FOUNDATION RING (RING 2, SHOWJUMPING)

8.15am Class 201 Local novice jumping (unaffiliated) 80cm followed by

Class 202 Mercers open jumping (unaffiliated) 90cm

Class 203 Nupafeeds Supplement

Discovery/1m open

Class 204 1m Accumulator

Class 205 Connollys Redmills senior newcomers (first round) 1.15m Open

2pm Class 206 Equitop Myoplast Senior Foxhunter (first round)/grade C

Followed by Class 207 National 1.3m Open Championship Qualifier

WALTHAM PLACE RING (RING 3 NORTH, HORSE SHOWING AND JUMPING)

8.30am Class 301 Open mountain and moorland in hand followed by

Class 302 Open mountain and moorland ridden

Class CH01 Henley Farm & Country Show mountain and moorland

championship

Class 303 Best lead rein pony

Class 304 Best first ridden pony

Class 305 Open veteran in hand

Class 306 Open veteran ridden

Class CH02 Henley Farm & Country Show veteran championship

Class 307 Tidgy widgy jumping

Class 308 Teeny weeny jumping

2pm Class 309 Working hunter ponies followed by

Class 310 Novice working hunter

Class 311 Open working hunter

tClass CHO3 Henley Farm & Country Show hunter championship

WALTHAM PLACE RING (RING 3 SOUTH, HORSE SHOWING AND JUMPING)

9am Class 312 Best condition in hand followed by

Class 313 Best turned out ridden

Class 314 Coloureds in hand

Class 315 Coloureds ridden

Class CHO4 Henley Farm & Country Show coloureds championship

Class 316 Riding Club/Pony Club horse or pony

2pm Class 317 Foreign and rare breeds in hand followed by

Class 318 Foreign and rare breeds

ridden

Class CHO5 Henley Farm & Country Show foreign and rare breeds

championship

Class 319 Novice cob

Class 320 Open cob

Class CH06 Henley Farm & Country Show cob championship

RING 4 SOUTH (HEAVY HORSES)

9am Class 1 Gelding four years or older followed by

Class 2 Barren mare four years or over

Class 3 Brood mare with foal at foot

Class 4 Foals born after January 1, 2021

Class 5 Yearling colt, filly or gelding

followed by

Class 6 Two- or three-year-old filly or gelding

Class 7 In hand championship

Class 8 Young handlers (10-18 years on show day)

Class 9 Harness class

Class 10 Turnout for a single horse, trade or agricultural

Class 11 Turnout for pair, trade or agricultural

Class 12 Ridden class (may relocate to main ring)

RING 4 NORTH

10.30am Gamegoer working dog demonstration

11.10am Richard Savory’s Sheep Show

11.50am Falconry display

12.30pm Sheepdog and duck display

1.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show

1.50pm Falconry display

2.30pm Gamegoer working dog

demonstration

3.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show

3.50pm Sheepdog and duck display

CATTLE RING 1

9.30am Hereford classes 102-106

Native breed classes 107-109

Dexter Classes 110-113

CATTLE RING 2

9.30am Commercial beef 114-115

Beef calf 116

Continental breeds 117-119

Beef pairs 120

Beef championship

Young handlers 121-122

SHEEP RING

Native breeds

9.30am Class 1 Ram born in 2020 or older

Class 2 Ram lamb born in 2021

Class 3 Ewe born in 2020 or older

Class 4 Ewe lamb born in 2021

Class 5 Progeny group of three

Class 6 Wool on the hoof

Commercial classes

Class 7 Commercial ram

Class 8 Commercial ewe

Class 9 Pen of four butcher’s lambs

Class 10 Young handler aged 6-12

Class 11 Young handler aged 13-18

POULTRY TENT

9.30am Poultry judging commences

4pm Presentation of cups

CLASSIC CARS AND VINTAGE TRACTORS

11am Judging

2.30pm Grand parade of vehicles in main ring and presentation of prizes

VILLAGE GREEN

11.30am Companion dog show open for entries

12.30pm Dog show judging commences

Punch and Judy shows throughout the day

Dodgems, ferris wheel, helter skelter, climbing wall, bungee, carousel, swing boats, chairoplanes, children’s rides

The Henley and District Agricultural Association reserves the right to alter the timetable and cannot be held responsible for changes or cancellations.