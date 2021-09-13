Look out for lovely livestock

VISITORS to the Henley Farm & Country Show will be able to see a variety of cattle breeds.

There will be Hereford, British White, Aberdeen Angus, Beef Shorthorn and South Devon representing our native beef breeds as well as Dexters, the smallest breed, which are dual purpose cattle popular with smallholders for their meat and milk.

Continental breeds will be represented by Simmental, Limousin and Charolais.

The next generation of cattle farmers will be showing their skills in the Young Handler classes. There is a good viewing area for spectators to watch the cattle being shown in the rings.

In the sheep ring there will be a variety of rare and minority breeds such as Greyface Dartmoor, Southdown, Lincoln Longwool, Ryeland, Hebridean, Black Welsh Mountain and Badger Face.

Also being competed for are best pen of butcher’s lambs and commercial rams which are judged on their ability to produce lambs with good meat quality. There will also be Junior Exhibitors showing off their sheep handling skills and knowledge.

Another popular attraction is the beautiful Blacknose Valaise, a sheep with a striking appearance bred for both wool and meat.

Red Kite Farms will have some fine examples of the breed at the show.

Visitors will also be able to get up close to the heavy horses and talk to the exhibitors about how they prepared their animals for the show.

Ring 4 will be dedicated exclusively to the rare breeds, including the very rare Suffolk Punch whose numbers are now down to less than 500. There will also be the magnificent shire horses among the 10-plus animals on

display.

Everybody is very welcome to come and learn more about these wonderful creatures and watch the horses being plaited and braided in preparation for their appearance in the grand parade in the main ring at 2.30pm.