Monday, 13 September 2021

Another family day out

THE Henley & District Agricultural Association’s 129th annual ploughing match will take place at Frizers Farm in Sonning Eye on Sunday, October 3.

Competitors will be using tractors, horses and oxen to plough.

Other attractions include a companion dog show, tractor and trailer rides, craft stands and trade area, steam engines and food and drink.

Admission costs £5 for adults and under-16s go free.

For more information, visit www.thehenleyshow.co.uk

