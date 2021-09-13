Entries for dog show accepted on day

ENTRIES to the companion dog show will be taken on the showground, next to the food and wine area, from 11.30am.

The entry fee is

£2 per class, £5 for three classes.

Judging will begin at noon. Rosettes will be awarded to the first five dogs in all classes and prizes to the first three in all classes.The prizes have been donated by the Wetherall family.

Pedigree section — ring 1

Judge: Lee Schneiders (Shantock)

A V Puppy (6-12 months)

A V Sporting

A V Non-sporting

A V Open

A V Veteran (7 years+)

Junior handler (age 6-16)

Best pedigree in show

Novelty section — ring 2

(Judge: Emily Broadley)

Best cross-breed

Cutest puppy (6-12 months)

Best rescue

Waggiest tail

Lovely lassie

Top dog

Judge’s choice

Best trick

Best novelty in show

Regulations

Puppies under six months are not eligible.

Dogs cannot enter the pedigree section if they have won challenge certificates, reserve CC or junior warrant.

Junior handlers must use their own or family dog.