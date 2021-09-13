Entries for dog show accepted on day

THE Mustard Seeds club for young families takes ... [more]
Monday, 13 September 2021
ENTRIES to the companion dog show will be taken on the showground, next to the food and wine area, from 11.30am.
The entry fee is
£2 per class, £5 for three classes.
Judging will begin at noon. Rosettes will be awarded to the first five dogs in all classes and prizes to the first three in all classes.The prizes have been donated by the Wetherall family.
Pedigree section — ring 1
Judge: Lee Schneiders (Shantock)
A V Puppy (6-12 months)
A V Sporting
A V Non-sporting
A V Open
A V Veteran (7 years+)
Junior handler (age 6-16)
Best pedigree in show
Novelty section — ring 2
(Judge: Emily Broadley)
Best cross-breed
Cutest puppy (6-12 months)
Best rescue
Waggiest tail
Lovely lassie
Top dog
Judge’s choice
Best trick
Best novelty in show
Regulations
Puppies under six months are not eligible.
Dogs cannot enter the pedigree section if they have won challenge certificates, reserve CC or junior warrant.
Junior handlers must use their own or family dog.
13 September 2021
