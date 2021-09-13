We hope you enjoy the show

I WELCOME you to the 130th Henley Farm & Country Show, formerly the Henley Show.

The final decision to hold the show this year was made in June so I would like to thank the following for being willing, at such short notice, to organise it.

The trustees, main committee, agricultural committee, volunteers and our professional staff, full-time show manager Jo Taylor, administrator Amelia Kennedy and showground contractors Lawrence Williams.

I hope all their endeavours will be rewarded by a successful event. The traders have kindly agreed to provide their own stalls so, where possible, we have reduced the tented areas to allow for less crowding and more open space.

Please use the sanitiser stations provided and, where appropriate, wear a face covering.

We hope you have an enjoyable day at the show.

In July, at the annual meeting of the Henley and District Agricultural Association, Alan Pontin took over as our president from Marsha George.

Later in the month, Alan and his wife Carol held a very enjoyable soirée with drinks, canapés and a hog roast in their garden in Henley where it was possible to meet friends again after lockdown. The members thank them for their hospitality.

The association is a charity with a remit to “promote the growing and improvement of crops and livestock” in the Henley area.

When we have a successful financial year we are able to donate to various local causes, so I thank everyone who attends the show, our members and sponsors without whom we could not achieve our charitable objectives. This year we held a very popular farm and crop competition rejuvenated by Robert Annan, which is very pleasing because it attracted new entries. The prizes will be presented at an event in October.

The next event is the ploughing match, which is returning to Sonning Eye on October 3 and we hope to see you there.

If you would like to join the association, please call Jo Taylor on (01491) 413619 or email jo@thehenleyshow.co.uk

Peter Webb, chairman,

Henley and District

Agricultural Association