Static or flying, birds of prey will impress

THE JRCS Falconry display team is returning to the show.

Jan Prymarka and his falconers will give two flying demonstrations featuring several birds of prey.

There will also be a static show with more than 20 species of birds, which visitors can inspect at close quarters and ask questions of the falconers on hand.

Jan says: “With our selection of eagles, falcons, hawks and owls, we provide a display to be admired.

“Whether static or flying, the birds are impressive and they thrill all that come to see them.

“Our speciality is audience participation where adults and children can experience the silent flight of Solo the barn owl, see Sas the lanner falcon swoop to the lure and feed Q the hooded vulture.”

Set up in 2001, JRCS Falconry is a private collection of more than 30 birds based near Rugby.

It provides static and flying displays throughout the year at shows, fetes and children’s parties and the falconers also visit schools, clubs and garden centres.

For more information, visit www.jrcsfalconry.co.uk, call 01788 890096 or email jan@jrcsfalconry.co.uk

The demonstrations will take place in Ring 4 north at 11.50am and 1.50pm.