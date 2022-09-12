Monday, 12 September 2022

12 September 2022

Companion dog show

THE companion dog show will take place on the Village Green. Entries will be taken on the showground by the produce tent from 11.30am and judging will began at 12.30pm. The entry fee is £2 per class, £5 for three classes.

Rosettes will be awarded to the first five dogs in all classes and prizes to the first three in all classes. The prizes have been donated by Kodam Accountants.

Pedigree section — Ring 1

Judge: Fiona Tompsett

A V Puppy (6-12 months)

A V Sporting

A V Non-sporting

A V Open

A V Veteran (7 years+)

Junior handler (age 6-16)

Best pedigree in show

Novelty section — Ring 2

(Judge: Becky Crowley-Milling)

Best cross-breed

Cutest puppy (6-12 months)

Best rescue

Waggiest tail

Lovely lasses

Top dog

Judge’s choice

Best trick

Best novelty in show

Regulations

Puppies under six months are not eligible.

Dogs cannot enter pedigree section if they have won challenge certificates, reserve CC or junior warrant.

Junior handlers must use their own or family dog.

