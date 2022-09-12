Food ruined
THE Co-op Food store in Watlington was forced to ... [more]
Monday, 12 September 2022
THE companion dog show will take place on the Village Green. Entries will be taken on the showground by the produce tent from 11.30am and judging will began at 12.30pm. The entry fee is £2 per class, £5 for three classes.
Rosettes will be awarded to the first five dogs in all classes and prizes to the first three in all classes. The prizes have been donated by Kodam Accountants.
Pedigree section — Ring 1
Judge: Fiona Tompsett
A V Puppy (6-12 months)
A V Sporting
A V Non-sporting
A V Open
A V Veteran (7 years+)
Junior handler (age 6-16)
Best pedigree in show
Novelty section — Ring 2
(Judge: Becky Crowley-Milling)
Best cross-breed
Cutest puppy (6-12 months)
Best rescue
Waggiest tail
Lovely lasses
Top dog
Judge’s choice
Best trick
Best novelty in show
Regulations
Puppies under six months are not eligible.
Dogs cannot enter pedigree section if they have won challenge certificates, reserve CC or junior warrant.
Junior handlers must use their own or family dog.
12 September 2022
More News:
THE annual meeting of Watlington Volunteer ... [more]
POLL: Have your say