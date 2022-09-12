Concours d’Elegance

THE ladies (and gentlemen) of the Concours d’Eégánce world will take part in this year’s Henley Farm & Country Show tomorrow (Saturday).

Their colourful costumes are closely linked to equestrian history.

The riders will take part in a parade in the Main Ring and compete for the 2023 championships in Ring 2.

The ladies — some known as “The Gorgeous Galloping Girls” — will also be taking part in the new Champagne Challenge.

This challenge involves riding in costume while holding a glass of champagne and whoever has the most left after their performance wins.

The society was established in 2018 with the aim of giving many aspiring equestrians a long-awaited set of competition guidelines for this fast-growing discipline.

Having been a phenomenal success in its formative years, the society continues to grow.

The idea is that ladies (or gentlemen) “display” their horses wearing period costume with a view to giving a correct presentation for the chosen historical period.

Concours d’Eégánce is effectively a “costume-competition” that involves horses as probably seen throughout history. The picture created should represent history, perhaps depicting a film, painting or period drama.

Any historic/traditional period may be portrayed up to the Fifties. Costume, tack, rider and horse/pony will be taken into consideration.

The parade will be compered by Emma Richardson-Steele, who founded the society, and the group will move to another ring for judging.

Inspection of the costume and horse tack take place when the class is lined up. Details such a silhouette, fabric (colour, trimmings, weight and materials), appropriate style and drape will be examined.

Period make-up may be included to help create the “look”.

Appropriate accessories may include jewellery, hairstyle and headwear, bag, belt, footwear, etc. Veils are acceptable.

Competitors are encouraged to submit a brief rcsumé about their costume for the commentator and costumes should be tasteful, traditional and have the wow factor.

I joined the association last year as I have a love of history and horses. My horse Irania II is a Spanish Pre (Andalusian). Back in 1588 the Spanish Armada (around 24 galleons) was wrecked on the rocky coastline of western Ireland.

While the majority of sailors perished or were killed, the Spanish horses were set loose and these “spirited”, mostly white, horses evidently bred with the native horses and are now held partly responsible for the much-loved breed of horse known as the Connemara that is native to Ireland.

The Spanish horses are, of course, famously used in the bull-fighting rings in Spain and are hugely brave and fast.

My costume is based upon a painting of a lady hunting with hounds in Ireland from the 18th century but riding a traditional (and highly strung) Spanish grey horse.

Henley Farm and & Country Show will be holding qualifiers for the 2023 Concours d’Elegance Championship.

This type of “glamorous” showing has not been seen at Henley before and is usually very colourful, a sight to seen by young and old, horsey and non-horsey types.

As well as competing in Ring 2, the riders and horses will join the Grand Parade of animals in the Main Ring at 2.30pm.