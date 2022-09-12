Monday, 12 September 2022

See lots of different livestock

See lots of different livestock

VISITORS to the show will be able to see a variety of cattle breeds, including Hereford, Beef Shorthorn, Aberdeen Angus, Lincoln Red and Dexter.

The continental breeds are Simmental, Limousin and British Blue.

The next generation of cattle farmers will be showing their skills in the young handler classes.

In the sheep ring you will be able to see a variety of rare and minority breeds such as Southdown, Hebridean, Black Welsh Mountain, Cheviot, Shetland and Badger Face. Also competing are best pen of butcher’s lambs.

Junior exhibitors will be showing off their sheep handling skills and knowledge.

Another popular attraction is the beautiful Blacknose Valaise, a sheep with a striking appearance bred for both wool and meat. Red Kite Farms will be bringing some fine examples of the breed to the show.

There will also be a pen of Middle White pigs.

