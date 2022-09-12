Monday, 12 September 2022

12 September 2022

Gentle giants from Seychelles

THIS is a giant breed of tortoise from the islands of the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles.

These placid creatures are huge compared with domestic pets but they enjoy being stroked and fussed as they have lovely temperaments.

They will be at the show in a 12m by 12m fenced area where visitors can view them and ask questions. This will be particularly useful for children wanting a pet tortoise.

For a small donation, you will be allowed to go into the pen to get up close wtih the tortoises and have pictures taken.

12 September 2022

