THE Sheep Show is a fun and educational live show of sheep breeds and shearing.

It is set on the back of a 40ft stage trailer where the sheep are introduced on to the stage for the 35-minute show.

There is then a shearing demonstration with expert commentary.

“It’s a bit like Miss World in sheep,” says New Zealander Richard Savory, who owns and operates the show from his farm in Norfolk.

The sheep have names like Nobby the Norfolk horn and Susie the Southdown. Oh, and don’t miss the Sheep Show shuffle — yes, dancing sheep!

There will be three performances at 11.10am, 1.10pm and 3.10pm, all in the Countryside Area.

Gamegoer will give a series of working dog demonstrations.

Graham Watkins and his wife Karen, son Freddie and daughter Phoebe have more than 30 years’ experience. Their dogs have competed in field trials and several have achieved champion status. The Gamegoer team will be present throughout the day to offer advice and tips on pet problems and will have a static display where visitors can meet the dogs.

The demonstrations will take place at 10.30am and 2.30pm in the Countryside Area.