Timetable of events... what’s on, where and when

MAIN RING — THE INVESCO PERPETUAL RING

9am Class 101 Open Ridden Hunters

10am Classic car parade

11am Tractor parade

11.45am Driving classes

Class 104 (A) Open Private Driving

Class 104 (B) Exercise Vehicles

Class 104 (C ) Light Trade Turnout

CHO7 Henley Farm & Country Show Driving Championship

1pm The Bolddog Lings FMX Team

1.45pm Royal County of Berkshire Army Cadet Force Band

2.30pm Grand Parade of animals featuring class winners

3pm Grand Parade of vehicles featuring class winners

3.45pm The Bolddog Lings FMX Team

4.30pm Parade of the Kimblewick Hunt

5pm Band and the lowering of the flag

RING 2 —THE SHANLY FOUNDATION RING

9am Class 301 Open Mountain and Moorland in Hand

To follow

Class 302 Open Veteran Class to follow

Class 303 Open Mountain & Moorland Ridden

Class CH01 Henley Farm & Country Show Mountain & Moorland Championship

Class 304 Open Ridden Veterans

CH02 Henley Farm & Country Show Veterans Championship

2.30pm Class 321 Concours d’Elegance Ladies Hunter (side saddle)

Class 322 In-Hand Concours d’Elegance

Class 323 Novice Concours d’Elegance

Class 324 Concours d’Elegance ((side saddle)

Class 325 Concours d’Elegance Ridden (astride)

Class 326 Home-produced Concours d’Elegance costume

RING 3 — THE WALTHAM PLACE RING

8.30am Class 311 Best Condition in Hand

Class 312 Best Turned Out

Ridden

Class 313 Foreign and Rare Breeds in Hand

Class 314 Coloureds in Hand

Class 315 Foreign and Rare Breeds Ridden

CH04 Henley Farm & Country Show Foreign and Rare Breeds Championship

Class 316 Best Lead Rein

Pony

Class 317 Best First Ridden Pony

Class 318 Coloureds Ridden

CHO5 Henley Farm & Country Show Coloureds Championship

Class 319 Novice Cob

Class 320 Open Cob

Class CH06 Henley Farm & Country Show Cob Championship



RING 4 SOUTH — HEAVY HORSES

9am Class 1 Gelding four years or older

Class 2 Mare four years or over

Class 3 Young Stock open to a yearling, two or three years old

Class 4 In Hand Championship

Class 5 Young Handlers (10 to 18 years old on show day)

Class 6 Turnout for a Single or Pair — Trade or Agricultural

Class 12 Ridden Class (may relocate to Main Ring)

COUNTRYSIDE AREA

10.30am Gamegoer working dog demonstration

11.10am Richard Savory’s Sheep Show

11.50am Falconry display team

12.30pm Sheepdog and duck display

1pm Shinfield Shambles Morris dancing team

1.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show

1.50pm Falconry display team

2pm Gamegoer working dog demonstration

2.30pm Shinfield Shambles Morris dancing team

3.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show

3.50pm Sheepdog and duck

display

CATTLE RING 1

9.30am Hereford Classes 102-106

Native Breed Classes 107-109

Dexter Classes 110-113

CATTLE RING 2

9.30am Commercial Beef 114-115

Beef Calf 116

Continental Breeds 117-119

Beef Pairs 120

Beef Championship

Young Handlers 121-122

SHEEP RING

Native breeds

9.30am Class 1 Ram born in 2021 or older

Class 2 Ram lamb born in 2022

Class 3 Ewe born in 2021 or older

Class 4 Ewe lamb born in 2022

Class 5 Progeny group of three

Class 6 Wool on the hoof

Commercial classes

Class 7 Commercial ram

Class 8 Commercial ewe

Class 9 Pen of four Butchers lambs

Class 10 Young handler aged

6-12

Class 11 Young handler aged

13-18

CLASSIC CARS AND VINTAGE TRACTORS

11am Judging of classic cars and vintage tractors

3pm Grand parade of vehicles in the Main Ring and presentation of prizes

VILLAGE GREEN

11.30am Companion Dog Show open for entries

12.30pm Companion Dog Show judging commences

Plus dodgems, ferris wheel, helter skelter, carousel, swing boats, chairoplanes, children’s rides.

• The Henley and District Agricultural Association reserves the right to alter the above timetable and cannot be held responsible for changes or cancellations to any of the events listed above.