Timetable of events... what’s on, where and when

MAIN RING — THE INVESCO PERPETUAL RING
9am Class 101 Open Ridden Hunters
10am Classic car parade
11am Tractor parade
11.45am Driving classes
Class 104 (A) Open Private Driving
Class 104 (B) Exercise Vehicles
Class 104 (C ) Light Trade Turnout
CHO7 Henley Farm & Country Show Driving Championship
1pm The Bolddog Lings FMX Team
1.45pm Royal County of Berkshire Army Cadet Force Band
2.30pm Grand Parade of animals featuring class winners
3pm Grand Parade of vehicles featuring class winners
3.45pm The Bolddog Lings FMX Team
4.30pm Parade of the Kimblewick Hunt
5pm Band and the lowering of the flag
RING 2 —THE SHANLY FOUNDATION RING
9am Class 301 Open Mountain and Moorland in Hand
To follow
Class 302 Open Veteran Class to follow
Class 303 Open Mountain & Moorland Ridden
Class CH01 Henley Farm & Country Show Mountain & Moorland Championship
Class 304 Open Ridden Veterans
CH02 Henley Farm & Country Show Veterans Championship
2.30pm Class 321 Concours d’Elegance Ladies Hunter (side saddle)
Class 322 In-Hand Concours d’Elegance
Class 323 Novice Concours d’Elegance
Class 324 Concours d’Elegance ((side saddle)
Class 325 Concours d’Elegance Ridden (astride)
Class 326 Home-produced Concours d’Elegance costume
RING 3 — THE WALTHAM PLACE RING
8.30am Class 311 Best Condition in Hand
Class 312 Best Turned Out
Ridden
Class 313 Foreign and Rare Breeds in Hand
Class 314 Coloureds in Hand
Class 315 Foreign and Rare Breeds Ridden
CH04 Henley Farm & Country Show Foreign and Rare Breeds Championship
Class 316 Best Lead Rein
Pony
Class 317 Best First Ridden Pony
Class 318 Coloureds Ridden
CHO5 Henley Farm & Country Show Coloureds Championship
Class 319 Novice Cob
Class 320 Open Cob
Class CH06 Henley Farm & Country Show Cob Championship
RING 4 SOUTH — HEAVY HORSES
9am Class 1 Gelding four years or older
Class 2 Mare four years or over
Class 3 Young Stock open to a yearling, two or three years old
Class 4 In Hand Championship
Class 5 Young Handlers (10 to 18 years old on show day)
Class 6 Turnout for a Single or Pair — Trade or Agricultural
Class 12 Ridden Class (may relocate to Main Ring)
COUNTRYSIDE AREA
10.30am Gamegoer working dog demonstration
11.10am Richard Savory’s Sheep Show
11.50am Falconry display team
12.30pm Sheepdog and duck display
1pm Shinfield Shambles Morris dancing team
1.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show
1.50pm Falconry display team
2pm Gamegoer working dog demonstration
2.30pm Shinfield Shambles Morris dancing team
3.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show
3.50pm Sheepdog and duck
display
CATTLE RING 1
9.30am Hereford Classes 102-106
Native Breed Classes 107-109
Dexter Classes 110-113
CATTLE RING 2
9.30am Commercial Beef 114-115
Beef Calf 116
Continental Breeds 117-119
Beef Pairs 120
Beef Championship
Young Handlers 121-122
SHEEP RING
Native breeds
9.30am Class 1 Ram born in 2021 or older
Class 2 Ram lamb born in 2022
Class 3 Ewe born in 2021 or older
Class 4 Ewe lamb born in 2022
Class 5 Progeny group of three
Class 6 Wool on the hoof
Commercial classes
Class 7 Commercial ram
Class 8 Commercial ewe
Class 9 Pen of four Butchers lambs
Class 10 Young handler aged
6-12
Class 11 Young handler aged
13-18
CLASSIC CARS AND VINTAGE TRACTORS
11am Judging of classic cars and vintage tractors
3pm Grand parade of vehicles in the Main Ring and presentation of prizes
VILLAGE GREEN
11.30am Companion Dog Show open for entries
12.30pm Companion Dog Show judging commences
Plus dodgems, ferris wheel, helter skelter, carousel, swing boats, chairoplanes, children’s rides.
• The Henley and District Agricultural Association reserves the right to alter the above timetable and cannot be held responsible for changes or cancellations to any of the events listed above.
12 September 2022
