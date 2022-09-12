Riders rev up for jumps spectacle

A MOTOCROSS display team is among the attractions at the Henley Farm & Country Show which takes place tomorrow (Saturday).

Members of the Bolddog Lings FMX Team will “fly” 40ft through the air as they perform a series of stunts on motorcycles.

The riders will bring with them the most advanced landing ramp in the world, which has been used by some of the best freestyle professionals, including “modern day Evil Knievel”, Robbie Madison.

It has been also used on the Top Gear live tour as well as for the team’s appearance on Britain’s Got Talent.

The ramp allows the riders to jump gaps of more than 75ft and reach heights that give them enough “air time” to perform an array of tricks such as “look back heart attack”, “holy grab”, “cliffhanger”, “kiss of death” and “dead body”. In many of these the riders leave their seats, take their hands off the handlebars and rotate their body around the bike.

The riders will also go head-to-head to see who can land the most spectacular trick to win over the crowd while providing live commentary. The line-up includes the UK’s first rider to backflip a four-stroke motocross bike and Dan Whitby, one of the UK’s top FMX riders who is also the team manager.

The Bolddogs have appeared at some of the largest shows in the world and have also featured in films including Tomb Raider, Captain America and Batman.

Dan says: “The show is more than just freestyle motocross. It’s a non-stop show that will entertain everyone from off-road enthusiasts to the general public. It’s a must-see part of any festival and is continually growing in popularity as the awareness of FMX increases.”

The Bolddog team will perform in the Main Ring at 1pm and 3.45pm. They will also have an interactive stand where visitors can find out more about freestyle motocross. Visit www.thehenleyshow.co.uk