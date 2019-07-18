Stones pianist to play Trad

A PIANIST who has recorded and toured with the Rolling Stones is the Crooked Billet’s star musical attraction at this weekend’s Thames Traditional Boat Festival.

Ben Waters is recognised as one of the world’s finest boogie-woogie pianists.

His London shows with Ronnie Wood earlier this year sold out in advance.

But on Sunday at 6.30pm you can catch him on the Crooked Billet stage at the festival on Fawley Meadows.

As was the case last year, the Stoke Row pub is taking a pop-up restaurant to the three-day festival, which starts today (Friday).

Crooked Billet chef proprietor Paul Clerehugh said: “Come along and boogie with Ben or pop to the bar and soak up the atmosphere at this quirky, crazy, mind-boggling festival. You don’t have to eat to see the show and we have a full bar available.”

For tickets and table bookings, call the Crooked Billet on (01491) 681048.

Alternatively, visit

www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk

For more information on the festival line-up, visit www.tradboatfestival.com