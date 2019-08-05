Good Evans surely

CHRIS EVANS was told off by a stranger during a visit to the Thames Traditional Boat Festival in Henley.

The radio and television personality was among thousands of visitors to the annual spectacle.

He told listeners to his Virgin Radio breakfast show that he was shouted at for walking ahead of his family.

Evans explained that his son had complained of stepping on something that hurt his foot, so he carried him over his shoulder for about 20 minutes to the car park ahead of the rest of the family.

But when he got there and put his son down on some grass, the stranger yelled: “Typical bloke, leaving the family behind.”

The perils of fame, I guess.