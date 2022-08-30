YMCA bring back its community fun day

A COMMUNITY day was held at Henley YMCA for the first time in three years.

The non-for-profit organisation, which provides homes and support for people who are struggling, organised the event for its tenants and neighbours in collaboration with the youth and community project Nomad.

It took place on Thursday last week, having been cancelled for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. There was a barbecue, a bake sale, face-painting, a bouncy castle, an inflatable assault course and an inflatable slide.

People sat on picnic mats and some boys kicked footballs around between two small goal posts on the field by the YMCA in Lawson Road.

There was also a free bicycle repair station run by Roger Cole, who used to be pastor at Henley Baptist Church and is on the Nomad advisory board.

Lisa Grant, YMCA general manager, said: “It’s important for our tenants to mix with the community and just have a good time in a friendly atmosphere.”

Tim Prior, who manages Nomad, said: “It feels really good to be back to doing a community event after a long while.”