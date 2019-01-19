Chance to be one of our Young Reporters

THE Henley Standard and Henley Youth Festival have once again teamed up to invite all young writers and aspiring journalists who live or go to school in Henley to enter our Young Reporter competition.

Four successful entrants, aged 11 to 16, will have the opportunity to report on an event at this year’s festival in March and then have their article and photographs published in the Henley Standard and on its website,

www.henleystandard.co.uk

The successul applicants will spend a morning at the Henley Standard offices with the editorial team on Saturday, March 16 to prepare their article and pictures for publication.

It’s a great opportunity for any young person who enjoys writing or is perhaps thinking about a career in journalism.

Elizabeth Stead, who was one of last year’s Young Reporters, says: “Winning the competition was a great experience.

“I met lots of new and interesting people at the Henley Standard offices, including other young reporters and at the Henley GoKids run, which I covered for the paper.

“It was an exciting challenge to be a reporter for the day, something I had never done before.

“The overall experience has boosted my confidence in many ways.

“I was delighted to be offered the chance to have my writing published in a newspaper. Amazing!”

Jack Scanlon, who reported on the Junior Proms last year, says: “Being a reporter was a really good experience. It was so much fun and I really liked it.”

All you have to do to enter the competition is submit a piece of your own work of between 100 and 500 words.

This could be a piece of homework, some creative writing, a book review or a report on an event.

Please email it to Henley Standard editor Simon Bradshaw at sbradshaw@

henleystandard.co.uk and Siobhan Pratt, of the youth festival, at siobhanpratt@

yahoo.co.uk by Monday, February 18.

Please supply your name and contact details, including a telephone number and the name of your school.