Want to be our Young Reporter?

THE Henley Standard and Henley Youth Festival have once again teamed up to invite all young writers and aspiring journalists who live or go to school in Henley to enter our Young Reporter competition.

Four successful entrants, aged 11 to 16, will have the opportunity to report on an event at this year’s festival in March and then have their article and photographs published in the Henley Standard and on our website, www.henleystandard.co.uk

The successful applicants will spend a morning at the Henley Standard offices with the editorial team on Saturday, March 16 to prepare their article and pictures for publication.

It’s a great opportunity for any young person who enjoys writing or is perhaps thinking about a career in journalism.

The competition is open to all young people who attend or live in the catchment area for one of the following participating schools: Badgemore, Bishopswood, Kidmore End, Nettlebed, Peppard, Sacred Heart, Shiplake Primary, Sonning Common, Trinity, Valley Road, Gillotts and Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge or who attend St Mary’s, Rupert House, Shiplake College or The Henley College.

Elizabeth Stead, who was one of last year’s Young Reporters, says: “Winning the competition was a great experience.

“I met lots of new and interesting people at the Henley Standard offices, including other young reporters and at the Henley GoKids run, which I covered for the paper.

“It was an exciting challenge to be a reporter for the day, something I had never done before. The overall experience has boosted my confidence in many ways.

“I was delighted to be offered the chance to have my writing published in a newspaper. Amazing!”

Ellen Roberts, who reported on the GoKids run, said: “Going behind the scenes at the Henley Standard and then seeing all the different elements of my report come together made me really proud. It is an experience that I will never forget.”

Jack Scanlon, who reported on the Junior Proms last year, says: “Being a reporter was a really good experience. It was so much fun and I really liked it.”

All you have to do to enter the competition is submit a piece of your own work of between 100 and 500 words. This could be a piece of homework, some creative writing, a book review or a report on an event.

Please email it to Henley Standard editor Simon Bradshaw at sbradshaw@

henleystandard.co.uk and Siobhan Pratt, of the youth festival, at siobhanpratt@

yahoo.co.uk by February 18.

Please supply your name and contact details, including a telephone number and the name of your school.