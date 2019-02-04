What’s on when and where at the 2019 youth festival

THE first main event at this year’s Henley Youth Festival is a gig night at Lovibonds Brewery, off Greys Road car park in Henley.

This will be on Saturday, March

9 from 6pm to 10.30pm and is open to DJs, bands, singers and other solo performers in school years 9 and 13. Other events are as follows:

Sunday, March 10

The Junior Proms will take place at Rupert House School in Bell Street from 10am to 3pm. Primary

school-aged musicians and singers will perform.

Wednesday, March 13

The Entertain variety show will take place at the Kenton Theatre in New Street from 7pm to 9.30pm Children and teenagers of all ages can take part. Solo or group acts are welcomed and students may perform any routine, from comic or dramatic skits to reciting poetry or performing acrobatics.

Thursday, March 14

The Proms concert for classical, jazz and folk performers will take place at the Kenton Theatre from 7pm to 9.30pm. Youngsters from year 7 upwards will take part.

Friday, March 15.

The Dance event will take place at the Kenton Theatre from 7pm to 9.30pm. This is for performers in years 5 upwards. Youngsters may choreograph their own routines, either on their own or as part of a group.

Saturday, March 16

The cross-country run will set off from Henley Rugby Club, off Marlow Road, at 8.30am. It is now open to all school ages up to year 11. Runners will follow a course of up to 3.5km, depending on their age, group around the neighbouring Swiss Farm campsite before collecting a medal sponsored by Higgs Group, publishers of the Henley Standard.

The primary and secondary school with the most entrants will win £250 worth of sports equipment donated by the Physiolistic sports injury clinic, which is the organising sponsor, and Reading Children’s Orthopaedic Unit. From 10am to 2pm there will be free circus skills workshops for children aged five and over on the club’s artificial pitch.

The sessions will include clowning, juggling, hula-hooping and plate-spinning provided by the Cornerstone arts centre in Didcot with funding from South Oxfordshire District Council.

1pm to 3pm

The Young Dancer event for children in years 1 to 4 will be held at the Kenton Theatre.

7pm to 9.30pm

The Sing concert for youngsters in years 5 and upwards will be held at the Kenton Theatre. Singers may perform on their own, as a duet or in groups and there will be a performance by Henley Youth Choir.

11am to 4.30pm and Sunday, March 17 11am to 2.30pm

An exhibition of entries to the art and film competitions will take place at the River & Rowing Museum. Prizes will be awarded to the best examples during an invitation-only ceremony at 2.30pm on the Sunday.

For more information, visit www.hyf.org.uk