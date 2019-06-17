Monday, 17 June 2019

Festival fun

ARTWORK and photographs from this year’s Henley Youth Festival competitions will be on display at the family fun day to be held at the Henley Festival on Sunday, July 14.

There will be drop-in workshops from 10.30am to 2pm. Emily Cooling will be co-ordinating a community art project to create a giant jelly fish using plastic bottles, Lily Rossier will be providing illustration tips and Kathryn Fell will be giving photographic advice.

