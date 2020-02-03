You could be our Young Reporter

THE Henley Standard and the Henley Youth Festival have teamed up again to invite young writers and aspiring journalists to enter the Young Reporter competition.

Four successful entrants, aged 11 to 16, will have the opportunity to report on an event at this year’s festival in March and then have their article and photographs published in the Henley Standard and on our website, www.henleystandard.co.uk

The successful applicants will spend a morning at the Henley Standard offices with the editorial team on Saturday, March 21 to prepare their article and pictures for publication.

It’s a great opportunity for any young person who enjoys writing or is perhaps thinking about a career in journalism.

The competition is open to all young people who either live in or attend a school in the Henley area.

Daisy Roberts, who was one of last year’s young reporters, says: “It was a great experience and a lot of fun. Going to the festival’s Gig Night was an amazing way to see some of the talent in our local community and being part of the reporting team gave me the platform to share it with Henley Standard readers.

“If you enjoy writing, music or dance you should get involved — you’ll find out how the newspaper is put together, see your report in print and share with everybody your reflections on more great youth festival events.”

Emilie Dimmestol, who reported on the Junior Proms last year, said: “Taking part in the young reporter competition was a fantastic experience. It was amazing to see what journalism is really like and I’m really glad I entered.”

All you have to do to enter the competition is submit a piece of your own work of between 100 and 500 words.

This could be a piece of homework, some creative writing, a book review or a report on an event.

Please email it to Henley Standard editor Simon Bradshaw at sbradshaw@

henleystandard.co.uk and Siobhan Pratt, of the youth festival, at siobhanpratt@

yahoo.co.uk by February 18.

Please supply your name and contact details, including a telephone number and the name of your school.