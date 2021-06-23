Come and join fun of youth festival

NEW trustees and volunteers of the Henley Youth Festival have urged more people to get involved in next year’s event.

Each year, thousands of children, aged four to 18, take part in the festival, which features art, music, performance and sporting events. It is run by volunteers, mostly parents of the participants.

This year’s festival in March was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alison Flower, one of the new trustees, said: “I just want to bring it back to life and get children back involved in the activities they have missed in lockdown and helping them realise their own talents.”

Mrs Flower, who lives in Henley with her children Tristan, 17, and Emily, 15, used to be a volunteer who organised the art programme in schools for two years.

She said: “It’s really brilliant being a volunteer when you have young children.

“My children are grown now but I love the performing arts and what it does for the children and it’s a brilliant group of people involved. I recommend people join. It’s a great way to make new contacts and explore their creative sides and have some fun, which is the most important thing.”

Tim Hoskins, headteacher of Badgemore School in Hop Gardens, is also a new trustee. He said: “I’ve been taking pupils to the youth festival for years so it’s just something I want to support. It’s such a good cause.

“Hopefully, from the school perspective, I can ensure it works for schools and pupils and I’m also excited about what I can contribute — arts are just so important.

“It’s important to give children a different experience. It’s different from what they can experience in normal day-to-day life and school.”

Fellow trustee and former co-chairman Jo Dickson, of Greys Hill, Henley, said: “The festival is a great way to meet people and get involved in the community.

“It’s also a great way to give back and use your brains a bit while the children are still quite young. It gives the children a way to express themselves and experience new activities.”

The festival also has a new clerk to the trustees, Sally Mowbray, who has taken over from Teresa Edwards.

Mrs Mowbray, from Kingwood Common, said the festival helped children to “find their place in the world”.

She said: “It’s such an important event for the young people because it gets them involved and it helps those who maybe aren’t academic or sporty.

“It’s something my children went through as they went to Peppard Primary School and then Gillotts, so I’ve seen it from the parents’ point of view and know how valuable it is.” Helen Dodwell has volunteered in the hope it will encourage her daughters, Amelia, 11, and Scarlett, eight, to take part.

The girls attend Sacred Heart Primary School in Vicarage Road.

Mrs Dodwell said: “My youngest has taken part in the dancing events before so I thought I would help. I don’t know yet how I can help as it’s all a big learning curve.

“I hope my kids will get more involved as a result next year as it was three years ago when Scarlett last did something.”

Laura Matthews, who chairs the festival, said: “I was in the festival from age 11 to 16 and it’s just so great to be involved in. I became chairman because I want it to carry on and to do that we need to allow new generations to get involved.

“A lot of my school friends now have children young enough to be in the festival and it’s one of the only big festivals to get involved in.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what ideas people come up with and if any kids have any ideas I welcome them to get in touch. We want to keep it running.”

The festival is open to children living or at school in the Henley area. For more information, visit Henley Youth Festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or www.hyf.org.uk

If you are interested in volunteering, email hyfinfo@gmail.com