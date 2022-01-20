Youth festival programme revealed

ORGANISERS of the Henley Youth Festival have announced the programme for this year’s event.

The 29th annual event, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place at various venues from March 5 to 13.

It will include workshops, competitions, performances, writing, art exhibitions and a fun run.

Young people aged four to 18 who live or attend school in Henley, Shiplake, Kidmore End, Nettlebed, Peppard or Sonning Common can take part.

This year’s festival has a theme of “Friendship” and a logo featuring a rainbow with both ends in a handshake around the initials “HYF”, which was designed by Lois Reskalla, eight, from Caversham.

New to this year is a school mural competition for primary pupils to show what the theme of “friendship” means to them.

There’s £250 of art supplies to win donated by Invesco for the winning mural.

Music Makers is being revived amd will take place at Rupert House School in Bell Street. The workshop is for singers in years 1 to 6 to play solo or make music with friends and there will be a “flash-mob style” concert.

The Kenton Theatre in New Street will host a variety of shows, including Gig Night, HYF Unplugged and two Variety shows for different age groups. The Art and Film Exhibition will have selected works from across the festival at the River & Rowing Museum.

Workshops for this year will be given by the Young Shakespeare Company with A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Doctor Brian Squabbles and his Red Van, Creating ART from Emily Cooling, Create ‘n’ Make, and Kathryn Fell with a friendship-themed digital portrait workshop.

It’s hoped to have 800 pupil workshop places across the nine days.

Laura Matthews, who chairs the festival, said: “This year’s festival is all about friendship. The theme was chosen by the young people of Henley and reflects the value they place on having fun and sharing experiences with friends.”

For more information, www.hyf.org.uk or follow #HYF2022 on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.