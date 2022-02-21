Sign up for gig night

BUDDING musicians are being encouraged to sign up to perform at the Henley Youth Festival next month.

The festival’s Gig Night will be staged at the Kenton Theatre in New Street on March 10 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and is open to those in school years 9 to 13.

Participants can be part of a band or duo or a solo act and can be wholly instrumental.

Each act can perform for up to 15 minutes, depending on how many performances there will be. No backing tracks are allowed.

Organiser Matt Richardson said: “This is the first time Gig Night has been at the Kenton. The coronavirus pandemic meant the festival didn’t take place in 2021 so I’m hoping there will be plenty of interest this year as the students enjoy the feeling of playing live to an audience.

“As always, it will be a collaborative event and all the performers will be encouraged to support each other.”

The festival will take place at various venues from March 5 to 13. For more information and to download an entry form for Gig Night, visit www.hyf.org.uk