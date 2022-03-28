THE Henley Youth Festival 2022 Variety Show took place at the Kenton Theatre.

Oliver George, the compère for the evening, welcomed those who were lucky enough to attend.

Astrid Waite, of Headington School, Oxford, said: “It is a great opportunity to do what you love and be who you are.”

Kicking off the show were Henley and Berkshire Dance, who treated the audience to a high tempo and fantastic street dance.

Hot on their heels was Juno Taylor, from Gillotts School, who delivered a graceful performance to Love Grows while seamlessly incorporating elements of both gymnastics and dance.

Milo McGinn, 10, covered Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Bad Moon Rising, playing the electric guitar and singing. He has been playing for three years and his passion for music was clear to see.

Milo said: “It is a great opportunity to perform here and to be able to do what you love and enjoy it.”

The first half was brought to a close with a bang by Springbox Gymnastics, featuring Astrid and Phoebe Waite, Maisie Belcher, Georgie Grocock, Jazzy Smithers, Olivia Wolska and Freya and Amelie Woodhouse. The girls were really excited to perform Fireball with a captivating routine that was full of energy and perfectly drilled.

The second half began with the Maxwell sisters Alix and Holly, from Gillotts School, singing a duet of Let Me Be Your Star from the musical Smash and, yes, they really did smash it.

The penultimate act was Stagecoach Henley with a lively jazz dance Le Jazz Hot.

Principal Clare Gosling said the dancers enjoyed taking part each year in this “friendly”

festival.

Friends Ella Hanley and Amber O’Connor, who are in year 9 at Gillotts, brought the show to a close with a moving performance of Say Something.

The evening was a resounding success with the festival’s theme of “Friendship” shining through in both the acts and the support from family and friends in the audience.