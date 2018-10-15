Monday, 15 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THE Laura Ashley store in Reading Road, Henley, was a car works and sale room in the Fifties.

The dropped kerb needed to drive the cars in and out still exists.

Next door was a confectioners and then the post office which is now the sorting and collections centre.

At the other end of town was Bell Street Motors, a Fiat dealership and petrol station, which is now flats.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33