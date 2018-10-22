Hidden Henley

SANDWICHED between the houses on the Gainsborough estate and the King James Way and Deanfield Avenue developments in Henley is a most welcome patch of woodland owned by the town council and managed by Henley Wildlife Group.

The Valley Road Chalk Bank, as it is known, can be accessed from Valley Road itself via 39 steps or from several other points among the surrounding streets.

There are no signposts nor is it marked on maps but the tree-lined footpaths are well-worn so those enjoying it are presumably local people in the know.

This public open space was created in the Sixties when the hill was excavated to make way for new roads and houses in the Valley Road area below.

But the size and age of the trees indicate they have been there a lot longer than that.