Monday, 29 October 2018

Hidden Henley

A WALK up the footpath from Hurley towards Ashley Hill will reveal this curious pyramid-shaped structure in the adjoining field.

Unfortunately, a closer inspection is not possible because it is on land owned by the Berkshire College of Agriculture.

The original building is Hall Place and it seems likely that this construction may have been a folly in the grounds of the mansion.

The estate and more than 1,000 acres of land were sold to the Ministry of Agriculture in 1948, with what we now know as the BCA being formed a year later.

