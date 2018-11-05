Hidden Henley

WITH the BBC currently screening a series called Trust about the abduction of John Paul Getty III, I thought I’d show you this memorial to his father in St Margaret’s Church in Lewknor.

Many readers will know that one of the main Getty residences was Wormsley Park, between Christmas Common and Stokenchurch.

Sir Paul Getty, son the oil tycoon J Paul Getty, who is brilliantly played in the TV series by Donald Sutherland, bought it in 1984.

The philanthropist and book collector suffered from depression and in a bid to end his drug addiction, checked himself into the London Clinic in 1984.

After his release in 1986 he devoted himself to remodelling the

18th-century mansion and restoring the 3,000 acres of parkland at an estimated cost of ₤£60 million.

This included the creation of a deer park, the reforestation of 1,500 acres of beechwood forest and re-introducing red kites.

Getty died, aged 70, on April 17, 2003, having been admitted to a London hospital for a chest infection.

He is said to have given away at least £100 million or more in charitable gifts during his lifetime.