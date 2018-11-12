Hidden Henley

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business
THERE is a fine autumn walk with plenty of fresh riverside air to be had along Willow Lane in Wargrave and from there along the public footpath to the landing point of the former Bolney ferry, looking down the Thames towards Marsh Lock.
There is always plenty to be seen here with the rare Loddon lilies in the spring and currently the secrets of the river bank revealed with the trees bare of leaves.
The sharp-eyed among you may notice these mooring posts in the area known as Lashbrook. These may have been installed by the Environment Agency or perhaps earlier by the Thames Conservancy.
Now the trees have grown so much that they can no longer be used until some serious pollarding has been undertaken.
