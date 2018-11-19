Hidden Henley

THIS photograph was taken around this time of year about two decades ago.

It shows a distinctive old timber building on the Berkshire side of the river near Temple Island, close to the footpath.

Apart from the island folly, it was the only building in a wide open space and was most distinctive.

Although it was in need of some renovation work, it was something of a landmark. But then it burnt down and was never replaced.

I know nothing more about it and would appreciate help from readers with more information.