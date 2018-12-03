Hidden Henley

EMILY CLIMESON’S 1896 guide to Henley calls an old building on the site now occupied by Townlands Memorial Hospital the Henley Union, a workhouse built in 1790 and with accommodation for 263 people.

It is one of the few original buildings still in existence. Another building on site currently being renovated is the board room at the workhouse which was erected in 1834 and was also used for the local council meetings until the middle of the last century.