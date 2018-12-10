Hidden Henley

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
WALKERS following the public footpath from the Lashbrook area of Shiplake around the curves of the River Thames will encounter a peculiarity before emerging on to Mill Lane near Shiplake lock.
It takes you under the Henley-to-Twyford branch railway line just where it crosses the river and then across the bottom of several gardens of fine riparian properties which face towards where the River Loddon emerges into the Thames.
Each garden has a curious set of small gates that allow access to those following the right of way.
10 December 2018
