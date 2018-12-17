Hidden Henley

Monday, 17 December 2018

FOLLOWING my item a couple of weeks ago about the old buildings at Townlands Memorial Hospital, here is something newly constructed.

It is a memorial to the 310-plus soldiers from the Henley area who died in the First World War and was unveiled just before Remembrance Day, which this year marked the centenary of the end of the conflict.

The memorial was the idea of Mike Willoughby, of the Lest We Forget project, and is one of three new ones in Henley which were created to honour those men who are not named on the old memorial at the town hall.

You will find it next to the raised walkway between the Chiltern Care Centre and the new hospital building and it is wheelchair accessible.

It is a fine piece of work and well worth a visit.

