Hidden Henley

MANY readers will have attended Holy Trinity Church in Henley over Christmas.

Its location between Church Street and Greys Hill is a popular residential area which is quiet and secluded.

This was mainly agricultural land back in 1848 when the church was built as a daughter to St Nichoas Church in Rotherfield Greys, whose rector later described the “vast accumulation of low houses” in this area as the “Blue Mountains”.

The first curate lived in the vicarage and had three live-in servants.

Next door and further up Greys Hill was the original infant school, which now houses the Trinity trainer pool, and opposite the substantial gates in this road is a terrace that has just half of its lettering missing, as my picture shows.

