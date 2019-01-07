Hidden Henley

Monday, 07 January 2019

AS we pass into 2019, there seems to have been no end to the almost daily news coverage of Brexit and there’s surely more to come.

Most readers will know that Prime Minister Theresa May has a house in Sonning but did you also know that we have our own N. 10 Downing Street in Henley?

As reported in this newspaper in 2017, someone fixed fairy doors to a few trees along the public footpath in Mill Meadows, locally known as the Prom.

They include No 10 and 11 Downing Street, as can be seen in my pictures.

A few of the doors are being slowly naturalised as the trees are just starting to grow around them.

