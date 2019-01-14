Hidden Henley

MANY readers will, hopefully, be keeping up with their New Year’s resolution to take more exercise so may be interested in a booklet with historical walks around Wargrave.

The first of the four walks features Victoria Road and the booklet gives points of interest en route, such as the unusual gable in my picture.

Although the embellishment depicts a pair of birds and their nest, along with the inscription “Ye Nest”, the strange thing is that the family with the surname Bird lived next door.

This was where the old Gleneagles Garage, specialists in repairing Rolls Royces and started by Norman Bird, was located.

The building has been demolished to make way for a new housing development named Bird Gardens.

Norman’s brother Harold lived in the house with his surname over it but it is peculiar that the building was named before the Bird family moved in!

The booklet says that the original occupiers were funeral directors and builders by the name of Bennett.