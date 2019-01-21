Monday, 21 January 2019

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

FOLLOWING my item about the fairy doors on trees in Mill Meadows, Henley, a couple of weeks ago, readers have suggested featuring another unusual sight in neighbouring Marsh Meadows.

The Wishing Tree is a sycamore that was adopted by green campaigner and alternative therapy fan Val Stoner a couple of years ago.

Its lower branches have been adorned with colourful ribbons tied there by peope making a wish.

At this time of the year there are no leaves on the tree so the ribbons are easy to see.

