Hidden Henley

Monday, 21 January 2019
FOLLOWING my item about the fairy doors on trees in Mill Meadows, Henley, a couple of weeks ago, readers have suggested featuring another unusual sight in neighbouring Marsh Meadows.
The Wishing Tree is a sycamore that was adopted by green campaigner and alternative therapy fan Val Stoner a couple of years ago.
Its lower branches have been adorned with colourful ribbons tied there by peope making a wish.
At this time of the year there are no leaves on the tree so the ribbons are easy to see.
