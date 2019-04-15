Hidden Henley

BACK in May 1999 Henley had a controversial new traffic scheme put to the vote.

On the front page of this newspaper under the headline “The End” it was reported that town councillors voted in just 30 minutes to “slam the brakes” on the town’s trial traffic scheme and that electors voted 1,572 to 369 against it

Yet, as we now know, the “trial” layout was made permanent and part of the outcome was the Greys Road car park becoming a thoroughfare and the extended pedestrian area and road closure in front of the town hall.

Still there, amost hidden in the shrubbery, is a stone with the inscription “Falaise Square” that gives no hint of all the controversy that preceded it.