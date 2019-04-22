Monday, 22 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THIS popular footpath will be busy with walkers during the Easter holiday.

This is no ordinary path but rather one that may have been in use back in the Iron Age.

Remains of Grim’s Ditch are all around Henley and beyond. This particular example is between Nuffield and Crowmarsh and the path goes along the top of the old bank, which was thought to be Saxon until archaeologists found similar Oxfordshire features to be considerably older.

It may have been a boundary marker to show the territory of the Catuvellauni, the most powerful of all tribes in pre-Roman southern Britain.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33