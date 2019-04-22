Hidden Henley

THIS popular footpath will be busy with walkers during the Easter holiday.

This is no ordinary path but rather one that may have been in use back in the Iron Age.

Remains of Grim’s Ditch are all around Henley and beyond. This particular example is between Nuffield and Crowmarsh and the path goes along the top of the old bank, which was thought to be Saxon until archaeologists found similar Oxfordshire features to be considerably older.

It may have been a boundary marker to show the territory of the Catuvellauni, the most powerful of all tribes in pre-Roman southern Britain.